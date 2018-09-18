Rosatom formally begins construction of Bushehr-2 NPP

Addressing the 62nd Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference held in Vienna on Monday, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, said technical measures on the construction of Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran has been taken.

Rosatom has said previously that Bushehr II is expected to cost about $10 billion to build, and that the physical start-ups of unit 2 and unit 3 are planned for October 2024 and April 2026, respectively. Provisional acceptance of unit 2 by the Iranian customer is scheduled for August 2025 and that for unit 3 in February 2027.

The Russian corporation completed unit 1 of Bushehr-2 nuclear power plant four years ago, generating 1000 megawatt annually, and has signed a contract with Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to construct the second and third units, as well.

AtomStroyExport (ASE) - another Rosatom subsidiary and the general contractor for the Bushehr project - and Nuclear Power Production and Development Company (NPPD) of Iran signed an EPC turnkey contract for construction of the units at Bushehr in November 2014.

The two VVER-1000 units will be built with Generation III+ technology, including the latest safety features, and have a combined capacity of 2100 MWe.

