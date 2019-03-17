Iran, Kazakhstan discuss trade ties

“It is vital to improve banking ties to ease bilateral trade relations,” Larijani said.

“The signed contracts between the two countries will facilitate imports and exports of goods between Iran and Kazakhstan but it is crucial to lubricate the process,” he added.

He also called for improvement of tourism ties between Tehran and Astana.

The Kazakh ambassador, for his turn, referred to the initiation of direct flights between the two countries as of Monday and highlighted the importance of the route in cases when there are no flights between Iran and Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

HJ/FNA1397122600100