Iran to take part in Dubai Expo 2020

Planning is underway for the effective and influential presence of the domestic companies in this prestigious exhibition in order to spur exports and export activities, he emphasized.

Chief Executive of the International Exhibitions Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran added, “necessary coordination and collaboration has been made with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and organizer of the exposition in Dubai as well as relevant organizations in the country.”

The company has put the design and architecture of Expo 2020 into contest within the framework of taking advantage of collective wisdom and construction viewpoints of experts, he said, adding, “the top design of Expo 2020 will be approved and implemented at the final decision of Jury Board.”

He pointed to the development and promotion of exports as well as presence of leading Iranian companies in overseas events as one of the main objectives of the ministry which will be followed up strictly in coming year (to start March 21, 2019) and stated, “planning has been made for participating in 17 international exhibitions in Asia, Europe and Africa, signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with neighboring countries, China and India with the aim of boosting fields of cooperation in organizing exhibition.”

Hosseinzadeh put the number of exhibition titles held at the venue of Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in the current year (to end March 20, 2019) at 74.

