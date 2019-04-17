TIBF to host 3,200 domestic, foreign publishers

He went on to say that 2,400 domestic publishers with 3,000 book titles and about 800 foreign publishers with 137,000 titles will showcase their latest products in this edition of the fair.

He pointed to some details of this prestigious event since its beginning up to the present time and added, “strengthening industry of publishing, boosting international relations and also improving cultural diplomacy in the presence of China as the guest of honor are among the approaches taken in 32nd Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF).”

New books that have been published in the past three years will be showcased in this edition of the exhibition, he said, adding, “for this reason, outdated books will not be displayed in this cultural event.”

The deputy minister of culture pointed to the unprecedented role of media in dissemination of information which is not covered to anyone and called on media companions for better organization of this cultural event.

The 32nd Tehran International Book Fair will be held at Tehran's Mosalla from April 24 to May 4.

