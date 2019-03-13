South Pars phase 13 refinery ready for startup

Speaking to Shana, Payam Motamed said all units of the facility were complete and it was ready for official inauguration.

Phase 13 is being developed with an investment of nearly $5 billion which can generate $5 million per day when operating at full tilt, Motamed said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to officially launch the refinery soon, he added.

According to Reza Dehghan, the deputy director for Development and Engineering at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Four phases of South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf are slated to go on stream by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20).

He said on March 02 that the development projects of the phases 13, 22, 23, and 24 have made a 94% progress, and the units are expected to start gas production in the coming days.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

MNA/SHANA