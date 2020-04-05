SP gas extraction capacity exceeds 700mn cmd: POGC head

The official also informed of the installation of South Pars Phase 11 jacket in the early months of the present Iranian calendar year (started March 20, 2020).

He went on to say that "construction of the maritime section of South Pars joint field, except for Phase 11, ended last year."

"Six platforms of phases 13, 14 and 22-24 were put in place last year and four of them started extraction," he added.

"The launch of the remaining platforms (13A and 13C) is postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus," Meshkinfam said.

He further said that the jacket of Phase 11 will be installed in the Persian Gulf soon and afterward drilling process will commence.

Speaking about the Phase 14, the official said: "The maritime section of the phase was completed last year and we strive to launch the first phase of its refinery by the end of the year."

South Pars is the world’s largest gas field, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. It adjoins Qatar’s North Field, which measures 6,000 square kilometers.

Once fully operational, the South Pars will produce a total of 10.6 million tons of ethane per year.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue the implementation of important oil projects including the development of joint oil and gas fields in the Iranian New Year.

The country, being among the world 's top four countries that have the largest proven deposit of crude oil and natural gas, shares broad offshore field with Qatar in the southern Iranian region of the Persian Gulf.

