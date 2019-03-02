Four South Pars phases to become operational by late March

Reza Dehghan added that the development projects of the phases 13, 22, 23, and 24 have made a 94% progress, and the units are expected to start gas production in the coming days.

According to the official, all the platforms of the four phases have become operational and the related onshore gas sweetening trains are now ready to join the production line.

Referring to the development plan of Phase 14, Dehghan said some 70% of the project has been completed, and the phase will partially come on stream by the next summer.

Phase 14 is envisaged to go on full swing within the next two years, the official added.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

