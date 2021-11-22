South Pars gas condensate loading capacity up

“With the official operation of the fourth SPM of South Pars, the loading capacity of gas condensate from refineries of site 2 increased," said Seyed Hossein Azimi, Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) reported.

After the end of loading the first consignment of gas condensate from the offshore position of the fourth SPM of South Pars in the Persian Gulf, Azimi said on Sunday, “Using the 4th South Pars SPM, in addition to increasing the condensate loading capacity in the export terminal of Site 2, operational flexibility will increase in the site and will lead to stable production of gas and gas condensate in the coming winter.”

The process of transferring the first consignment of gas condensate from the SPM of phase 19 took three days and nights, he added, saying that in this operation, the gas condensate is transferred to the SPM through a 36-inch pipeline.

ZZ/SHANA