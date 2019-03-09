Chabahar Port symbol of growing Tehran-New Delhi ties: Pres. Rouhani

During a meeting with the new Ambassador of India to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra, Rouhani described the relations between Iran and India as developing in all fields, adding that Tehran welcomes further development of ties in the fields of mutual interest.

“The effects of the cooperation between the two nations are very clear,” Rouhani said, adding that “our mission is to sustain the strong ties between the two nations that have been there throughout the history.”

He referred to the achievements of the Indian Prime Minister’s latest visit to Tehran, saying that the agreements made about Chabahar Port, and those about the trilateral agreements of Iran, Afghanistan, and India, were very significant.

Rouhani further described the continuation of cooperation among all countries of the region in fighting terrorism as imperative and expressed hope that New Delhi and Islamabad take steps towards peace and friendly relations as two important regional neighbors.

Iran is ready to develop its relations with India in combating terrorism and creating stability in the region, he said.

Dharmendra, who presented his letter of credence to Rouhani during the meeting, said that “the joint projects with Iran have had good progress and using the national currencies of the two countries has facilitated this cooperation,” adding that New Delhi is willing to further deepen ties with Tehran in all fields of mutual interest.

MNA/President.ir