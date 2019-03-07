Iran criticizes US irresponsible approach in ‘Disarmament Conf.’

US unilateral and irresponsible approach towards international conventions pertinent to the arms control is the most important reason behind the failure of international efforts taken in the field of disarmament and also the most serious challenge for the materialization of ideals of a world free from weapons of mass construction, he reiterated.

Speaking in the annual meeting of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Baghaei pointed to some of the unilateral and unlawful decisions taken by the US government such as withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “US unilateral pullout from JCPOA violates the UN Resolution 2231 clearly.”

He described the US government’s incitement and threat of other countries to follow this illegal act as an attack to multilateralism and breach of promise in international arena.

Iran’s UN envoy pointed to the repeated reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in confirming Iran’s fully compliance with commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “despite US violation of JCPOA, Islamic Republic of Iran has lived up to all its JCPOA commitments fully.”

MA/FNA