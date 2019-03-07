Iran, Russia review legal solutions to counter sanctions

In this meeting, the Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for the Legal and International Affairs Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani and his Russian counterpart Evgeniy Zagaynov exchanged their views on various legal and international issues.

While emphasizing the joint legal positions of the two countries with regard to the international issues and the need to strengthen approach of developing countries, the two sides also discussed some issues including identifying and expanding bilateral and multilateral legal cooperation in various fields and also finding legal solutions to deal with the unilateral sanctions.

The two sides also agreed on the regular continuation of legal consultations between the two countries in relevant issues.

US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) unilaterally on May 8 and ordered the reimposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nov. 4.

