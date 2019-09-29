US unilateral sanctions crime against humanity: Iran envoy

Addressing the 42th United Nations Human Rights Council, Iran’s representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh considered the implications of unilateral sanctions and coercive measures to the enjoyment of fundamental human rights to be very extensive, serious, and amount to a crime against humanity.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized the need to enlighten about the destructive effects of sanctions on fundamental human rights and called on countries to take legal measures to neutralize the effects of sanctions.

Baghaei also stressed the need for establishing an effective mechanism to help limit the impact of sanctions in the United Nations by appointing a special representative of the Secretary-General for unilateral coercive measures and launching a compensation scheme for victims of sanctions.

Implementing the Human Rights Council's decision to develop a legal framework on sanctions and the rule of law was another initiative addressed by Baghaei in the Geneva meeting.

KI/IRN83495971