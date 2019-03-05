  1. Politics
Iranian Army ready to train foreign students, says Maj. Gen. Mousavi

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said that AJA University of Command and Staff (DAFOOS) enjoys necessary requirements to train foreign students.

He made the remarks Tuesday on the sideline of the graduation ceremony of a host of students in DAFOOS, here in Tehran.

Mousavi said that there has been submitted some requests for accepting foreign students in the university, adding, “the Army has required infrastructure and conditions for admission of students from other countries.”

"All that students need to improve their command, scientific level and enhance their decision-making in the military sector are available in DAFOOS, and we have no problem in accepting foreign students to prepare it for the higher levels," he noted.  “Of course, admission of students depends on diplomacy and bilateral relations [with the foreign country].”

He went on to say that some representatives of ‘friend’ countries are now receiving required training in the Iranian Army’s college.

