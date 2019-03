Iran’s exports to China stood at 1.012 billion in the first month of 2019, witnessing a sharp decline of 51.9% from its previous $2.1 billion in January 2018.

The Islamic Republic’s imports from the East Asian country stood at $722 million in January, which also shows a 58.3% drop in comparison to its previous $1.73 billion during the same period in 2018.

Customs data show that the trades between the two countries stood at $3.83 billion in January 2018.

