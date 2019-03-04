Goods transit through Iran grows by 14%

The figure shows a 14% growth in comparison to last year’s corresponding period when the country gained some $2.547 billion from the transit of foreign goods.

Some $133 million of the said figure was generated through road transportation over the 10-month course, registering an 18% increase year on year.

Transportation of goods through railroad amounted to $1.96 billion, which indicated a 31% hike compared with last year’s similar time span.

However, revenues generated through marine and air transport stood at $133 million and $366 million, respectively, which observed a 6% and 8% decrease year on year.

