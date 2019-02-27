  1. Economy
27 February 2019 - 18:08

IRICA:

$2.6bn worth of livestock raw materials imported in 10 months

$2.6bn worth of livestock raw materials imported in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) showed that $2.590 billion worth of livestock raw materials was imported into the country in 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Jan. 21).

Corn, soybean meal and barley were main livestock raw materials imported in to the country in the same period, IRICA added.

Accordingly, more than 26 million tons of goods, valued at $35.672 billion, was imported into the country in 10 months of current year (March 21 – Jan. 21), showing a significant about 17.4 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that 31,478,000 tons of livestock raw materials was imported into the country in 10 months of the last Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Jan. 21).

Also, about 43.971 billion worth of products had been imported into the country in 10 months of the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018), the volume of which decreased 19 percent at large.

MA/IRN83225101

News Code 142959

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News