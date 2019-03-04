Car production drops 37.8% in 11 months: Industry Min.

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade showed that 873,243 vehicles were produced in 11 months of the current year (Mar. 21 – Feb. 21), showing a significant 37.8 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The statistics put the number of cars produced in the country in 11 months of the last year (Mar. 21, 2017 to Feb. 21, 2018) at 1,404,100.

Also, 814,265 passenger car were manufactured in the country in the same period, showing a considerable 38.2 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year.

Moreover, 45,957 pickups, 557 buses and 9,609 mini-trucks and trucks were produced in the country from March 21, 2017 to Feb. 21, 2019, recording a 31.9, 65.8 and 35.5 percent decrease respectively.

The report added that 1,242 vans were manufactured from March 21 to Feb. 21, showing a significant 56.5 percent decrease as compared to the same period of last year.

