Washington continues to invest in terrorism in Syria: Al-Jaafari

In an interview given to Al-Mayadeen TV channel on Friday, al-Jaafari said that US President Donald Trump has said more than once that his country’s forces which occupy parts of Syrian territory will withdraw from them, but this hasn’t happened yet because his administration wants to continue investing in terrorism in Syria and Iraq in order to carry out its agenda in the region in collusion with Turkey and militias in the Syrian al-Jazeera area.

He said that the so-called international coalition which Washington created without Security Council approval continues to support ISIL, as it has transported leaders and members of the terrorist organization more than once, with the latest chapter in the US cooperation with Daesh involved a deal with the terrorists by which Washington received tens of tons of gold in exchange for allowing Daesh leaders and members to leave areas in Deir Ezzor, with US army helicopters transporting the gold under cover of night.

Al-Jaafari said that terrorism is used as a tool by its sponsors and financers, and from time to time they recycle it to utilize it in one area or another, as proven by the incident when Algerian authorities arrested hundreds of terrorists on its borders with Nigeria, and after interrogating the terrorists it was revealed that they had come from Aleppo’s countryside, wondering who transported these terrorists from Syria to the Algerian-Nigerian borders.

Syria’s Representative said that since the beginning of the crisis, Turkey has been facilitating the transit of terrorists through its territories and into Syria, sponsoring all sorts of international terrorists from all over the world.

He added that Turkey has yet to implement its commitments as per the Sochi agreement regarding the removal of terrorist organizations from the de-escalation zone in Idleb, stressing that a military resolution in Idleb is inevitable if the political efforts to implement the Sochi agreement fail.

Regarding the situation in al-Rukban camp, al-Jaafari said that two humanitarian corridors have been opened at the outskirts of al-Tanf area on February 16th by Syria and Russia to evacuate the displaced people being detained in the camp.

He said that Western states are not comfortable with any objective effort carried out by UN envoys to Syria, and they always pester them at the Security Council when they make statements by making preconditions and objections to pressure them to act outside their mission.

Al-Jaafari said that the current UN envoy Geir Pedersen understands his role correctly, which is why Syria is ready to cooperate with him to help carry out his task of facilitating intra-Syrian dialogue led and owned by Syria in order to move forward along the political track.

He asserted that Syria always has and always will view the Palestinian cause as the central cause, adding that all that is happening in the region seeks to liquidate this cause, and that the Warsaw conference came to achieve this end, in addition to normalizing relations between the Israeli enemy and certain Arab regimes.

