Senior MP says US measures aimed at destabilizing region

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with Konstantin Zatulin, first deputy chairman of the committee of the Russian State Duma for CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots.

The Iranian official highlighted that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow has led to resolving the crisis in Syria.

He went on to say that boosting parliamentary ties between Iran and Russia will lead to cementing bilateral cooperation in various areas.

“Although Iran and Russia have different opinions regarding some issues, the strategic goals of the two countries have paved the way for strengthening interactions and developing regional and international cooperation,” added Falahatpisheh.

He also described the recent meeting of Syrian President Bashar Assad with Islamic Revolution Leader as a victory against terrorism.

For his part, Zatulin said that expanding bilateral relations with Iran in various areas has great importance in Russia’s foreign policy.

He described Iran as an important player in regional developments and called for increasing Tehran’s activities in the central Asian region.

MAH/4555310