27 February 2019 - 14:24

Iran, Armenia sign 2 MoUs on economic coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Two memoranda of understanding for joint economic cooperation were signed between Iran and Armenia on Wed. in the presence of Iranian President Rouhani and Armenian prime minister.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia on Wednesday in Tehran, in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

One of the MoUs was signed between Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran and Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, while the other was inked between the High Council of Free-Industrial and Special Economic Zones of Iran and Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia.

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, leading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Tehran this morning to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

