  1. Sports
26 February 2019 - 17:07

Iranian archers bag 1 gold, 2 silver in Islamic Solidarity event

Iranian archers bag 1 gold, 2 silver in Islamic Solidarity event

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s national team of archery gained one gold and two silver medals at the 3rd International Solidarity Archery Championships in Bangladesh.

In women’s team recurve, the Iranian team, comprised of Parmida Ghasemi, Shiva Shojamehr, and Niloofar Alipour, bagged the gold medal by defeating India in the final game. The team had gained a victory over Bangladesh in the semifinal.

In mixed team recurve, the Iranian team settled for silver after losing the encounter to India in the final. Comprised of Shiva Shojamehr and Sadegh Ashrafi, the team won Iraq and Bangladesh in the route to final.

Shojamehr claimed another silver medal, this time in women’s individual recurve by suffering a defeat to a Bangladeshi rival in the final match.

Organized by Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), the 3rd edition of International Solidarity Archery Championships is underway in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event kicked off February 22 and it will wrap up tomorrow.

MAH/4553085

News Code 142919

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News