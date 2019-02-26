Iranian archers bag 1 gold, 2 silver in Islamic Solidarity event

In women’s team recurve, the Iranian team, comprised of Parmida Ghasemi, Shiva Shojamehr, and Niloofar Alipour, bagged the gold medal by defeating India in the final game. The team had gained a victory over Bangladesh in the semifinal.

In mixed team recurve, the Iranian team settled for silver after losing the encounter to India in the final. Comprised of Shiva Shojamehr and Sadegh Ashrafi, the team won Iraq and Bangladesh in the route to final.

Shojamehr claimed another silver medal, this time in women’s individual recurve by suffering a defeat to a Bangladeshi rival in the final match.

Organized by Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), the 3rd edition of International Solidarity Archery Championships is underway in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event kicked off February 22 and it will wrap up tomorrow.

