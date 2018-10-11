Iranian archers win gold, silver in team event

In mixed team recurve open W2/ST, Iranian squad comprised of Zahra Nemati, Gholamreza Rahimi, and Pouriya Jalalipour, claimed the gold medal by gaining a commanding 6-0 victory over Japan in the final. China won the bronze medal of this category.

In mixed team compound open W2/ST, the Iranian team comprised of Hadi Nori, Razieh Shir Mohammadi, and Somayeh Abbaspour, settled for the silver by suffering a 144-149 defeat to China in the final bout. The bronze medal of this category went to South Korea.

The archery event of 2018 Asian Para Games wrapped up today. Here is the medal table of archery:

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on October 6 and it will end on October 13. Some 2,800 athletes from 43 countries are participating in 18 sports categories of the event.

MAH