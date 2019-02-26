Iran sticking to Minamata Convention commitments

Iranian Foreign Ministry Director General for International Peace and Security, Reza Najafi, said on Monday that Iran has a strong commitment to its international treaties, including the Minamata Convention on Mercury, adding that a national committee on mercury has been established to draw the country’s stance on the issue, and devise a roadmap for comprehensive implementation of the environmental programs.

The Minamata Convention is an international treaty to protect human health and environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury and its compounds. The convention, which was adopted on 10 October 2013 and entered into force on 16 August 2017, bans new and phases out existing mercury mines, contains measures to control air emissions, and regulates the informal sector of artisanal and small-scale gold mining.

Iran joined the convention in mid-2017.

However, the official said Iran is concerned over the hostile and unilateral policies and the politicization of GEF (Global Environment Fund) decision making, saying Tehran has the right to benefit from the convention’s advantages and facilities.

Iran had previously highlighted that such synergistic approach is negative to the progress of implementing the convention.

