Iran environmental body compiling plan to protect Caspian Sea seals

According to the news website of Department of Environment of the Islamic Republic of Iran (DOE), Parvin Farshchi, the Deputy Director of DOE’s Marine Environmental Department said on Saturday that “in cooperation with the marine environmental institutions and organizations a comprehensive program is being compiled to protect the Caspian Seas' seals.”

Farshchi said painting images of seals on the ships sailing in the Caspian Sea as a form of awareness-raising is one of the of the programs being taken into account by the her organization.

She added that the fishermen are being taught how to deal with seals when they encounter them.

Meanwhile, Davood Mirshekar, the Director of the DOOE’s Marine Environmental Department said that the number of Caspian seals have sharply reduced by 90% over the past 30 years as a result of water polluters such as oil pollution, industrial waste (including heavy metals), agricultural pesticides (various types of pesticides), radioactive waste, waste water and garbage, and noise pollution (for example, caused by the activities of the oil and gas refineries, boat trips and marine vessels).

Mirshekar said that the polluters have caused serious problems for the seals' infertility rate and have weakened their immune system.

Iran, as one of the littoral countries of the Caspian Sea, has established a hospital in Golestan Province to preserve the life of seals. In addition, Iran has put a ban on hunting this valuable species.

KI/IRN83167694