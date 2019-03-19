Iran's Kish to host World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2019

Hosted by Tehran University of Medical Sciences, this year, the event topics include health in uncertain situations, global health in a transitional world, sustainable health development, non-communicable diseases and mental health, planetary health, and medical education.

Ali Jafarian, the president of World Health Summit 2019, said that it is the first regional meeting in West Asia and North Africa to host 700 participants, including 150 foreign guests.

Pointing out that playing host to the event is an important opportunity for the country, he added that over 100 health experts from different countries have expressed readiness to attend the meeting.

The event is co-organized by Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kish Free Zone Organization, Science and Technology Vice-Presidency, National Institute of Health Research, and World Health Summit.

It aims to improve health all over the world through collaboration and open dialogue, as well as improving research, education, healthcare, and policy outcomes.

It brings together researchers, physicians, key government officials, and representatives of health related industries, NGOs and healthcare systems all over the world to address the most pressing issues facing every facet of healthcare and medicine in the upcoming decade and beyond.

