15 December 2018 - 16:18

As winter approaches, Tehran weather gets polluted again

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) –The weather in the Iranian capital Tehran is unhealthy for sensitive groups with air quality index standing at 102 on Saturday.

According to an official with Tehran Air Quality Control Company (AQCC) Leila Nazari, the air quality index is currently standing at 102 and the weather in the Iranian capital Tehran is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The index should stand below 100 to be healthy for all groups, the official said.

The weather was healthy yesterday as it was a public holiday there were fewer cars on the streets.

The Iranian capital is among the most polluted cities in the world and poor air quality has always sparked criticism during cold months of the year. 

This is the second time that Tehran weather is polluted this year and it is normal for the last month of the autumn. On Wednesday December 5, the air qualtiy stood at 144. 

