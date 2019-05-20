Indigenizing 300 essential drilling equipment kicks off

Head of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) for Manufacturing, Research and Technology Management Affairs made the remarks on Sunday and added, “these parts and equipment are related to drilling fluid pumps, centrifugal pumps, technical services equipment and instrumentation in the drilling industry.”

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) is now cooperating with 250 domestic parts manufacturing companies directly, he said, adding, “with the planning made in this regard, indigenization of manufacturing parts and equipment in the drilling industry will be followed up strictly in the current year.”

He placed special emphasis on establishing effective cooperation and collaboration with scientific and research centers, knowledge-based companies and large industrial complexes in the country and added, “of the main parts and equipment that have thus far been manufactured in the country, it should be referred to drilling rig structure, mobile tube machine, drilling fluid pump, complete MWD (Measurement While Drilling) package for directional drilling, etc.”

National Iranian Drilling Company has manufactured 4,756 highly-used parts and equipment in the drilling industry over the past decade in cooperation with domestic industrialists and manufacturers, he highlighted.

