30 October 2019 - 14:17

Abouzar oilfield’s oil transfer pipeline repaired in 50m sea depth

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Head of Underwater Repairs Department of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) in Kharg area Ardeshir Zabeti said on Wed. that oil transfer pipeline of Abouzar Oilfield was repaired successfully by expert engineers of Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC).

Benefitted from the most experienced and expert engineers, IOOC managed to repair the leakage in a 24-inch sea pipeline in Abouzar Oilfield, located at between 49 and 51 meters of sea depth without creating any pollution, he added.

Given the very high water pressure, many problems had been created for implementing, controlling and repairing the damaged part of the pipeline in practice, he added.

It should be noted that diving and underwater repair team of Bahregan region also cooperated for repairing the oil transfer pipeline, Zabeti stated.

