Flag carrier Iran Air also on list of banned airlines: minister

Mohammad Eslami, Minister of Roads and Urban Development, told reporters on Thursday that airplanes operating under the national flag carrier Iran Air have also been banned from flying to Germany, in addition to Mahan Air, whose licence to operate in the European country was revoked in an announcement on Monday, over allegations that the airline had been transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other countries in the Middle East.

“We have always born witness to their terrorist acts; the US is a sponsor and trainer of terrorists, and makes stupid excuses to cause [us] trouble,” the minister said in reaction to Germany’s ban on Mahan Air.

He added that Iran’s aviation industry and all related companies have been put under sanction, and Mahan Air is just one of them.

“This is an illegal measure and runs counter to the international law. The US has done and will continue to do things like that,” he said.

The minister also added that he has replied to the German airline’s letter, “because the letter contained some allegations that were undeserved.”

