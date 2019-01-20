Iran eyes taking up 3% market share in global biotech. industry

“Advanced countries in the world have adopted a biotechnology-based economy by following a non-oil-based economy approach,” Mostafa Ghanei, Chairman of the Biotechnology Development Council, said on Sunday.

He added that Iran too is planning to take up to three percent share in the world’s biotechnology-based economy.

He stressed the need for bringing the academic environment all the more closer to industries, hailing the country’s 15,000 biotechnology graduates as a great opportunity for development.

Ghanei further said that the Biotechnology Development Council has plans to create sustainable jobs in the field of biotechnology and to take up a considerable share of knowledge-based economy.

Back in December, Ghanei had said that by 2020, 43 biopharmaceuticals and 25 anti-cancer drugs would be produced by companies supported by the Council.

