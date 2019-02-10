  1. Sports
2019 Hero Gold Cup:

Iran to lock horns with Nepal on Monday

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iran women’s national football team will hold its second match at 2019 Hero Gold Cup in India against Nepal on Monday.

The four-nation tournament kicked off yesterday with Iran, India, Nepal, and Myanmar in participation and it will wrap up on February 15.

Two matches were held on the first day of the event where India and Myanmar emerged victorious.

India edged past Iran 1-0 in a tight encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Anju Tamang scored the opener and the only goal of the match at the 48 minutes.

In the first match, Myanmar gained an easy 3-0 win against Nepal.

The competition will consist of a round-robin format before the top two teams will take one each-other in the final on February 15.

The Iranian team is doing preparations for the second round of 2020 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament which is going to be held in April.

