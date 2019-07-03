Rouhani congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus' Independence Day

In a message on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated President Alexander Lukashenko on the anniversary of Belarus's Independence Day on July 3, expressing hope for expanded bilateral relations through joint efforts and using joint potentials.

The Iranian president further wished well-being and success for his Belarusian counterpart as well as the people of the east European country.

Belarus celebrates independence day on July 3 on the occasion of the liberation of Minsk from the Wehrmacht, the unified armed forces of Nazi Germany, in 1944.

