  1. Politics
3 July 2019 - 21:05

Rouhani congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus' Independence Day

Rouhani congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus' Independence Day

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, expressing hope for Iran's expanded bilateral relations with the east European country through joint efforts.

In a message on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated President Alexander Lukashenko on the anniversary of Belarus's Independence Day on July 3, expressing hope for expanded bilateral relations through joint efforts and using joint potentials.

The Iranian president further wished well-being and success for his Belarusian counterpart as well as the people of the east European country.

Belarus celebrates independence day on July 3 on the occasion of the liberation of Minsk from the Wehrmacht, the unified armed forces of Nazi Germany, in 1944.

KI/4657425

News Code 147185
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News