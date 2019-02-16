Rail exports via Incheh Borun border up 120%

“The figure shows a 120% jump in comparison with the corresponding period of last year,” Mohammad Reza Ghorbani, the managing director of Golestan Railway Company said.

The official added that some 76,699 tons of commodities were imported via the northeastern checkpoint over the same period.

The exports and imports during the period were mainly made to and from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Incheh Borun train station was inaugurated in late 2014, in a ceremony attended by the presidents of Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan

MR/IRN83210824