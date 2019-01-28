  1. Politics
Iran-Turkmenistan 14th consular meeting held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The 14th joint consular meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan was held at the Iranian foreign ministry building on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by deputy foreing minister for Iranians and parliamentary affairs, Hossein Panahi Azar, and deputy foreign minister Vepa Hajiyev of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was chaired by deputy foreing minister for Iranians and parliamentary affairs, Hossein Panahi Azar, and deputy foreign minister Vepa Hajiyev of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the two sides called for implementation of previous agreements regarding the facilitation of visa issuance, citizenship, prisoners' rights, judicial documents, as well police cooperation, border issues, and customs cooperation.

The two countries’ deputy foreign ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of the consular meeting.

