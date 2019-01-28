Iran-Turkmenistan 14th consular meeting held in Tehran

The 14th joint consular, border and customs meeting of Iran and Turkmenistan was held at the Iranian foreign ministry building in Tehran on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by deputy foreing minister for Iranians and parliamentary affairs, Hossein Panahi Azar, and deputy foreign minister Vepa Hajiyev of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the two sides called for implementation of previous agreements regarding the facilitation of visa issuance, citizenship, prisoners' rights, judicial documents, as well police cooperation, border issues, and customs cooperation.

The two countries’ deputy foreign ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of the consular meeting.

