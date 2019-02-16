Warsaw circus: in the name of peace but in interest of terrorists

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Thursday for a new era of cooperation on the Middle and said no country could afford to stay on the sidelines in tackling regional challenges such as Syria, Yemen, and Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called the conference a “historical turning point” and said that they talked about “unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime.”

Giving the wrong address to the public

The Warsaw Summit, under the false pretense of “peace and security in the Middle East”, has gathered the world leaders who support terrorism.

The US attempted to mislead the public by announcing that the objective of the Warsaw Summit wasn’t to confront Iran, yet the participants’ position shows that their aim is to find a new way to counter Iran.

For example, the Secretary of State of the US and UK, as well as the Saudi and Emirati foreign ministers, addressed the need for “peace” in Yemen, while throwing accusation against Iran.

Revealing a ridiculous lie in the fight against terrorism

During the ridiculous circus show in Warsaw, a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying the border guards of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Sistan and Baluchestan, which martyred as many as 27 and severely injured others. However, participants in the Warsaw conference, who had supposedly gathered to combat terrorism, even refused to issue a statement to condemn the atrocious crime.

The level of contribution of different countries at the Warsaw Summit

To Washington’s disappointment, a number of countries refused to take part in the summit. The Russian and Turkish officials, and the German and French ministers, as well as Federica Maria Mogherini, didn’t accept to be attended the ridicules summit. In addition, a number of Arab countries such as Lebanon and Palestinian groups also rejected any form of participation in Warsaw to further isolate Washington.

American media narrative of Mike Pompeo's defeat

The US secretary of state has chosen Warsaw as a turning point of his recent week-long European trip, but the Washington Post, in an analysis, challenged his efforts to hold a convent entitled “The Future of Stability and Prosperity in the Middle East.”

The Washington Post, in its critical article titled “Pompeo won’t find a future for Middle East peace in Warsaw” wrote that the meeting, aimed at building an international alliance against Iran, proves Trump’s contradictory policy in the Middle East.

Warsaw, an arena for accelerating the normalization of relations with Israel

The Warsaw Summit, despite claims by US officials, was not an assembly for finding a solution to counter terrorism but was a meeting to expedite the normalization of ties between the Arab reactionaries and the Zionist regime. Since the start of the Warsaw Summit, Israeli PM Netanyahu has met with a number of Arab leaders and will meet with some other officials in the future.

In this regard, the Hamas Islamic resistance movement reacted to Netanyahu's meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Youssef Bin Alawi.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri emphasized: “This visit is a great mistake and acts as a dagger being stabbed in the back of the Palestinians.”

MNA/TT