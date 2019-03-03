Israel an accomplice in anti-Yemen war: Al-Houthi

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, the leader of Yemeni Ansar Allah movement Abdel Malek al-Houthi said that “Israel is an accomplice in the anti-Yemeni war and its animosity towards Yemen is clear. The Netanyahu’s circle is a party to the anti-Yemeni war. Their problems with us are that we insist on our beliefs. The attack on Yemen occurred because Yemenis refused to accompany their plan; the Warsaw Summit showed what they want from Yemen. God did not want our nation to be the servant of the United States and Israel.”

“All the grudge and anger against the Yemeni people are due to our loyalty to the Islamic Ummah; their problem originates from our call for freedom and independence. Their problem with us is because we insist on our stance, which is based on our identity and faith,” al-Houthi added.

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement further referred to the US-sponsored Warsaw conference on the Middle East, which was held in Poland in the middle of February, saying the meeting was held to normalize the relations of the Arab states with the occupying regime of Israel to pave the way for its recognition, stressing “Israel is the enemy of whole Islamic world.”

“Washington and Tel Aviv plan to consolidate their dominance over the region through mercenaries and plots against the Islamic Ummah,” Abdel Malek further noted.

KI/4558171