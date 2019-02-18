Hamas condemns Arab participation in Warsaw conference

In light of this, Hamas states the following:

First: Hamas rejects all attempts aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause, which is always the key issue for Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world.

Second: The Israeli occupation is the arch foe of the Arab and Islamic nations, and no country, nation, or body other than the occupation would be.

Third: Jerusalem (Al-Quds) is the eternal capital of Palestine and the right of return is a national constant guaranteed by the UN 194 resolution. Thus, no side or body could abolish or waive the right of the Palestinian people to return to their lands from which they were forcibly displaced in 1948 by Zionist gangs.

Fourth: Given that the Israeli occupation stands behind all upheavals in the region, stability and peace can be achieved only upon ending the Israeli occupation to the land of Palestine and establishing the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital.

Fifth: Hamas calls on Arab countries, world countries, and European parliaments to criminalize all forms of normalisation with the Israeli occupation. In addition, they have to boycott the occupation and remove any form of legitimacy it enjoys.

Sixth: Hamas believes that the Palestinian unity and Arab and Islamic nations and free people of the world’s support can foil all schemes targeting the Palestinian cause, above all the “Deal of the Century”

Seventh: Hamas calls on the Arab and Islamic nations along with all free people of the world to develop a strategy in order to provide support for the Palestinian resistance and enhance the Palestinians’ steadfastness in teh face of the “Deal of the Century”.

Hamas Movement

Sunday, February 17, 2019