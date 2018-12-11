Khanzadi says foreign forces' presence in ME causes regional insecurity

Regional states have also reached this level of understanding so as to unite and ensure the security in the Middle East, he told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

“We are certain that no country can alone provide maritime security and it needs collective cooperation since the sea surfaces of international waters are very extended,” he said, adding that this cooperation is being developed in international summits including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

Elsewhere in his remarks, noting that no one is eager to disturb or block the strategic gates of energy, Khanzadi added, “certainly, the Strait of Hormuz is part of the valuable geopolitics and interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we are confident that the international community is doing its best to respect these interests.”

He also went on to say that the first generation of domestically-made Fateh-class submarines will join the Iranian Navy’s fleet by the next month.

Fateh (Conqueror) is a 100% domestically-manufactured submarine. The 600-ton Fateh is among semi-heavy submarines and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines. It can operate more than 200 meters below the sea surface for near five weeks, according to Navy officials.

MAH/4477177