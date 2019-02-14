Rouhani says govt. to prioritize implementation of Leader's guidelines

In a letter sent to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said the Leader's strategic statement on the 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran revealed the enemies' attempts to tarnish the image of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The president vowed that his government would follow the Leader's guidelines.

Rouhani then mandated his cabinet to adopt appropriate programs and policies to implement the guidelines as a priorty.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a statement released on Wednesday reviewed the most important achievements of the Islamic Revolution during the past 40 years and offered some strategic guidelines on the path of the revolution in the future.

