Velayati warns of Israeli-Arab coalition in Warsaw conf.

He made the remarks Wednesday in Tehran at a ceremony held to commemorate martyr Fathi Shaqaqi, the co-founder and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

Velayati pointed to the Warsaw conference, saying that the United States is after its hostile anti-Iranian aims in the event.

“The facts indicate that the conference is going to be an introduction to realizing and formalizing the interaction between Arab reactionary regimes and the Zionist regime, and also a beginning for the formation of Arabic-Hebrew coalition and undermining the issue of Palestine.”

“Deal of the Century is the newest and latest plot against the Palestinian nation. This is a failed strategy and acts as artificial ventilation to revive a regime which is experiencing its last days,” he also noted.

He went on to say that supporting the Palestinian nation has always been among fundamental and strategic values and aims of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

