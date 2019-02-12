‘Breath’ wins Seattle Fest top award in the US

The jury members awarded the Global Zoom Prize to the ‘Breath’ for it promotes intercultural understanding in the best way possible.

The story of the film begins in the late 1970s in Faridabad, a poor suburb of Karaj, where Bahar, Nader, Kamal, and Maryam, live along with their father and grandmother. These children have numerous colorful dreams of their childhood.

Their father, who suffers from asthma, works for a shoemaking company. In her dreams, Bahar, whom we hear the story from her point of view, wishes to treat him when she becomes a doctor.

Iranian actors and actresses Gelareh Abbasi, Mehran Ahmadi, Jamshid Hashempour and Shabnam Moqaddami star in ‘Breath’.

‘Breath’ won the Golden Simorgh for Best Film with National View at the 34th Fajr Film Festival held in February 2016. The film has been acclaimed at various international cinematic events as well.

“Since 2005, Children’s Film Festival Seattle has grown to become the largest and most respected film festival on the West Coast dedicated to children and their families,” reads the website.

The festival was held from January 24 to February 9, 2019.

