Narges Abyar wins Leading Figure of the Year title

The awarding ceremony for the 2nd edition of Cinema Cinema Academy Awards, Iran’s first private film academy, was held at Tehran's Enghelab Hotel on Saturday night.

The winners received the Mehrgiah (mandrake) award, a mythical plant and the symbol of fertility, love and unity in Iranian culture. The bronze award represents a mandrake with five leaves placed on a rock-shaped stand.

The Leading Figure of the Year title went to Narges Abyar, whose latest drama ‘When the Moon Was Full’ had won the Crystal Simorgh for best film and other top awards for its cast and crew at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in 2019.

She was competing for the title with other filmmakers including Mohsen Amiryusefi, Bahram Tavakkoli, Saeid Rustai, Hooman Seyyedi and Reza Mirkarimi, as well as actors Navid Mohammadzadeh, Javad Ezzati and Ali Nasirian.

The best actress award went to Zahra Davoudnejad for her performance in ‘No. 17 Soheila’, directed by Mahmoud Ghaffari.

The Mehrgiah award for best actor went to Navid Mohammadzadeh for his role in ‘Sheeple’, directed by Hooman Seyyedi.

'Sheeple' is about brothers Shakur and Shahin, two lowlifes who run a crystal meth laboratory hidden in Tehran. They do care about the honor of their family, however. When a video of their sister revealing her hair ends up on the internet, the brothers become the protagonists of some strange incidents.

‘Sheeple’ also received the best director award for Hooman Seyyedi, as well as the best film award, presented to the producer Saeid Sa’di.

Mohsen Amiryousefi received the best script award for ‘Lovely Trash’, and Pouya Badkoubeh won the first-time filmmaker award for ‘Dressage’.

The Cinema Cinema Academy Awards can be considered as the Iranian equivalent of the Oscars.

