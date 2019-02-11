President Rouhani joins Islamic Revolution rallies

Rouhani, along with many other senior officials, including Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, joined people to celebrate the anniversary of Islamic Revolution’s victory.

He is scheduled to address the rallies at Azadi Square.

Millions of Iranians have started the nationwide rallies to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which marks the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty.

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

