May 31, 2020, 5:31 PM

Ahl al-Bayt lovers will restore al-Baqi: Qom Seminary

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Concurrent with the anniversary of destroying al-Baqi cemetery by Wahhabi movement, Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom noted that lovers of Ahl al-Bayt will certainly restore the place.

“The 8th of Shawwal is a reminder of one of the most bitter and painful incidents in the Islamic world where children of Satan and ignorant people of Wahhabism, expressed their resentment at the purest and holiest lands and destroyed the holy shrine of Imams,” reads a statement issued by the society.

It described Wahhabism as a reactionary movement that publishes its ‘poisonous’ thoughts with the name of Islam and flees from rational talk and discussion.

“The evil Al Saud and ISIL takfiris continue to be equipped by security services of the Arrogance to sow discord among Muslims and kill Muslims around the world.”

It noted that the light generated by Ahl al-Bayt will destroy this dark and misleading movement.

“The end of this bloodthirsty ignorant movement is close and the Islam which is based on rationality and relying on the teachings of the Qur'an and the Ahl al-Bayt will destroy the fake Islam created by American dollars.”

It highlighted that lovers of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) family are steadfast in the fight against Wahhabism and will certainly rebuild the shrines of Imams.

The cemetery was first built by Muslims commissioned by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it was demolished by King Ibn Saud on the 8th of the Islamic month of Shawwal in the year 1345 AH (April 21, 1925).

Imam Hassan (AS), Imam Sajjad (AS), Imam Muhammad Baqir (AS) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the second, fourth, fifth and sixth Imams of the Shia are buried in the cemetery.

