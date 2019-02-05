Iraqi delegation to visit Iran Wed. for electricity talks

Homayoun Haeri, deputy minister of energy for electricity affairs, told reporters on Tuesday that an Iraqi delegation will arrive in Tehran tomorrow for a two-day visit to hold talks with Iranian companies active in electricity industry.

He added that the delegation would then make decisions on its cooperation with Iran based on its evaluation of the capabilities of the Iranian companies and the available projects in Iraq.

To MNA’s question on the amount and type of financial transactions generated from exporting electricity to Iraq, the deputy minister said Iran’s conditions for Iraq to pay off its electricity debts in terms of the type of currency and ways of its transfer will be discussed during the meetings with the Iraqi delegation on Wednesday.

He added that the Wednesday talks would also include discussions on increasing the volume of electricity exports to Iraq.

