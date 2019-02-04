Iran has found real regional allies for first time

He made the above remark in the Conference entitled “Clarification of Salient Achievements of the Islamic Revolution and Description of Role of Academic Community in Materializing Objectives and Ideals”, which was held on the occasion of 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution at the venue of Shahid Motahari Amphitheater of Central Organization of IAU, and said, “enemies of the country have left no stone unturned to tarnish the image of the country since the victory of the Islamic Revolution but their malicious attempts have been foiled completely.”

He pointed to the formation of international situation since 19th century and said, “French Revolution in 1789, Russian Revolution in Oct. 1917 and Islamic Revolution in 1979 are the three salient revolutions in the contemporary history. Islamic Revolution differs from the aforementioned revolutions because of its durability and authenticity.”

He also referred to the formation of Islamic Awakening inspired by the Islamic Revolution in Iran in the region and reiterated, “It is for the first time that the Islamic Revolution has found real allies in the region in a way that after a lengthy period, regional countries including Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and also Yemen have stood in the axis of Islamic resistance.”

In the end, head of Founding Board of Islamic Azad University pointed to the developments and programs of Islamic Azad University (IAU) and stated, “with the developments created and with the existence of efficient manpower in the university, it is hoped that Islamic Azad University would be turned into model for the country and region.”

