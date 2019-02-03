€9.5mn-worth contract signed on construction of 4 vessels

Minister of Defense Amir Hataim and Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami signed a contract on Sunday for the construction of four vessels in 15 months.

Eslami said handing the construction of operational vessels of Ports & Maritime Organization Of Iran to the Ministry of Defense will result in an increase in domestic production of the country’s marine industry.

The deputy roads ministers, Mohammad Rastad, said the contract is worth 9.5 million euros in total.

“In the first phase of the contract, four vessels will be built, including two search and rescue ones and two others for carrying officers in charge of safety management onboard vessels. The total value of the agreement is 9.5 million euros, and the marine industry will deliver the vessels in 15 months,” the deputy minister explained.

He went on that the two search and rescue vessels will have a length of 19.3 meters, a width of 5 meters, a 1.5 meters draft, and a speed of 40 knots, adding that the vessels will be built under a 5.1 million euro contract within 15 months.

The other two vessels for carrying safety control officers will be built with a length of 18.2 m, a width of 4.6 m, a draft of 1.1 m, and a speed of 25 knots. The contract is worth 4.4 million euros, he added.

