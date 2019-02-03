Iran cuts dependency of vessel production on foreigners

The Iranian ministry of defense and ministry of urban development have signed a contract worth €9.5 million on the construction of four vessels on Sunday.

On the eve of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Hatami said a Memorandum of Understanding is signed to hand the construction of operational vessels requierd by Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran in the areas of Search and rescue (SAR), dredgers, fireboats, pollutant-collecting and tourism and recreational vessels, to the Ministry of Defense.

Two search and rescue vessels will have a length of 19.3 meters, a width of 5 meters, a 1.5 meters draft, and a speed of 40 knots, and will be built under a 5.1 million euro contract within 15 months. The other two vessels for carrying safety control officers will be built with a length of 18.2 m, a width of 4.6 m, a draft of 1.1 m, and a speed of 25 knots.

LR/4531822