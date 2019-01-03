Defense min. integrates production lines for advanced electronic equipment

Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami made an appearance at Shiraz Electronic Industries Organization, affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, and unveiled the latest and most advanced equipment and systems related to radar, electronic warfare, air electronics, airport equipment and marine electronics.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony on Thursday, Hatami maintained that the country has all the necessary means for making advances in the defense sector.

He commended the Iranian experts and specialists for having succeeded in turning ‘sanctions’ into ‘opportunities’ in the defense sector, hailing their successful efforts in not only equipping the country’s armed forces, but also exporting their products to a number of technologically-advanced countries.

