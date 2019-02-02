Any deal with US 'not worth the ink’: FM Zarif

In a Twitter message on Friday, Zarif wrote, “Yet another withdrawal from an accord by the Trump administration; this time the INF Treaty. It’s not just the JCPOA or Iran: Seems this clique is allergic to anything with US signature on it.”

Censuring the move, the top diplomat added that the decision shows “any deal with US government is not worth the ink; even treaties ratified by the Congress.”

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier on Friday that starting from February 2 Washington was suspending its liabilities under the INF Treaty and would quit it in six months if Russia fails to comply with its demands.

Russia denies violating the treaty, which bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that "Moscow reserves the right to a corresponding reactions and response measures [following the US’ withdrawal from the INF Treaty]. Naturally, it will be done."

